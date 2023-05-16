Beaver, WV (WVNS) – A popular West Virginia music group is headed to southern West Virginia to headline the Friends of Charity Auto Fair.

The Davisson Brothers Band, who are from Clarksburg, will be the featured headliners of the festival.

Along with the concert, the auto fair will also include a carnival and fireworks show. All the proceeds will go to Hospice of Southern West Virginia and Brian’s Safehouse.

Angel Blankenship, Director of Public Relations for Hospice of Southern West Virginia, said the auto fair is excited to bring this homegrown talent to the main stage.

“We’ve had some folks bring their cars in from Clarksburg who as soon as they found out that the Davisson Brothers were going to be here, they were excited and ready to tell all of their friends. We are excited to share on of West Virginia’s own recording artists with the area here,” Blankenship said.

The Friends of Charity Auto Fair will take place at the Raleigh County Memorial Airport from July 14th through the 15th.