BECKLEY, WV — (WVNS)– Fast-food lovers who want to “eat more Chik’in” for Thanksgiving got good news when the owner of Chick-fil-A at Galleria Plaza, Richard Jarrell, announced on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, that the store could re-open as early as the first week of November.

The popular Chick-fil-A location closed for renovations on July 1, with store owners directing customers to their Harper Road location and mobile locations set up to meet demand.

Jarrell announced on the store’s Facebook page that renovation delays slowed the reopening, but he anticipates opening doors in early November.

Chick-Fil-A locations are also hiring in Beckley, with non-management pay as much as $14 per hour.