BECKLEY, W.V. (WVNS) – Spring is just around the corner, and many gardeners green thumbs may be itching to get in the dirt.

There are a few important preparatory steps to take before you start planting tomatoes and cucumbers.

David Richmond, an Agricultural Extension Agent with West Virginia University says before you start tilling your garden, it’s important to have your soil tested. The test is free through the WVU extension service and usually takes 2 to 3 weeks to get results. But Richmond says that’s not the only thing you need in order to be prepared this year.

“You know, coming out of the pandemic there is some shortages on seeds, so you need to locate sources of seeds if you’re going to be starting plants maybe in a little greenhouse,” Richmond said. David Richmond, an Agricultural Extension Agent with West Virginia University

Richmond says it’s also a good idea to check all of your garden equipment. He says even though we’ve seen some warm days this month, it’s still not quite planting season yet and that frosts are still possible later in the season. He recommends not putting anything in the ground until around the middle of May.

You can contact a WVU extension office for questions regarding soil tests, crops, and even problem solving with your garden.