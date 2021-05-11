Gas shortage impacting southern WV

Lewisburg, WV (WVNS) — Drivers in southern WV are flocking to the gas pumps following a rumored gas shortage after the Colonial Pipeline hack. On Tuesday, May 11, 59News received multiple reports of long lines at gas stations, and some places selling out of gas.

In Lewisburg, Beckley and Oak Hill, people were lining up at the pumps to refuel. Gas prices are also continuing to climb this week, up to $2.96 in some locations. We were told the Shell Station in Fairlea, WV was out of gas, as well as the Go Mart in Lewisburg, WV.

According to the Associated Press, experts said there is no reason to panic buy gasoline. The pipeline is expected to be restored by Friday, and will hopefully not cause widespread shortages. If the issue drags on for two weeks or more, experts said there could be gas stations short on supply and prices might go up.

Local authorities are encouraging people to refrain from stockpiling on gas. Officials reminded the public on Tuesday that vehicles used for emergency services rely on fuel across the region.