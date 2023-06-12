BEAVER, WV (WVNS) – A group of local middle school students is doing some hands-on learning.

The New River Community and Technical College is hosting their free “Adventure Camp” this week in conjunction with GEAR UP Southern West Virginia.

GEAR UP coordinator Tammy Mills told 59News this weeklong camp is not just about hiking, mountain biking, and playing laser tag. It is also about encouraging the campers to dream big and providing them with positive adult role models.

“Just kind of mentoring them through the week and offering them some good advice. Just guiding them on some of the direction they need to go and be a good role model to the kids,” said Mills.

On Monday the students performed cup-stacking team building activities and also took a trip to Little Beaver State Park.

During the rest of the week they’ll be partnering with Ace Adventures and Adventures on the Gorge for more outdoor fun.