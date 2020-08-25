Gee praises student-athletes for taking “leadership role” in return to campus

On the eve of the resumption of undergraduate classes at WVU, university president E. Gordon Gee is praising student-athletes for being leaders in the school’s coronavirus response.

Gee, who has been a vocal advocate for playing college sports this fall, said athletes at WVU clearly understand the need to make safe and smart decisions this semester. In an interview this week with West Virginia Illustrated, he said those athletes have become good role models for other students who are returning to campus.

“I think our football players, our basketball players, our women’s programs — particularly our women’s soccer and our women’s volleyball players — are all very cognizant of this and working very hard to take a leadership role,” Gee said.

Head coach Neal Brown made similar remarks during a recent press conference, saying athletes are often viewed as leaders on a campus, even during normal times, because they’re recognizable.

“They’re probably held to a higher standard, which is understandable. There’s rewards that go with being a part of a team, being a part of a state university’s football team, so I hope we’re leaders even without a pandemic going on, but even more so maybe doing that and making good decisions,” Brown said. “I think if they make poor decisions, it’ll be even exposed more so than in a normal situation.”

Undergraduate classes for the 2020-21 academic year begin Wednesday. The Mountaineers are scheduled to play their first regular season home game Sept. 12 against Eastern Kentucky.