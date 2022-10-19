LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The State Fair of West Virginia is ready to get in the holiday spirit with their 12th Annual Christmas Barn Decorating Contest.

The State Fair invites business, non-profits, school-based and other civic organizations to decorate one of the 10 harness racing barns. The barns are judged by a panel from around the community.

The winning entry will receive $300, second place with receive $200 and third place will receive $100. Contests only have to decorate the east end of the barns. The works on the barns must be completed on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 5:00 P.M.

State Fair CEO Kelly Collins said this has become a great tradition for them.