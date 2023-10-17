GHENT, WV (WVNS) — The Postal Service will suspend operations at the Ghent Post Office starting Tuesday, November 28, 2023, due to an expiring lease.

Ghent customers will still be able to access P.O. Box mail and retail services at the Cool Ridge Post Office.

The Cool Ridge Post Office is 2.8 miles away from the current Ghent Post Office, and is located at 1902 Flat Top Rd, Cool Ridge, WV 25825. Their operating hours are Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 1:15 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Saturday hours are 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Street deliveries to Ghent addresses will not be affected, and there is no current information about a new Ghent Post Office location.