Girl Scouts beat the heat at Girl Fest

MINDEN, WV (WVNS) — Girl Fest is in its second day at ACE Adventure Resort and they are taking part in different activities to beat the heat.

With the hot summer temperatures, it’s important to hydrate and stay in the shade, that can be a challenge when outside for hours every day.

Beth Casey CEO of Girl Scouts Black Diamond, said the organization is doing everything they can to keep girls hydrated and safe in the heat. They have electrolyte popsicles available for the scouts and activities that keep them in the water.

“Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate that’s number one, we have lots of sunscreen, cooling towels, and of course they’re in the water they cool off a lot,” said Casey.

Casey said they are also making sure Girl Scouts not native to West Virginia are comfortable in the hot weather.