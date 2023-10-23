CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Multiple local Girl Scouts received the highest honors possible at their grade level.

The highest award that a Girl Scout Cadette can earn is the Girl Scout Silver Award. This award lets the girls show their abilities as a leader that is determined, organized, and dedicated to helping their community. Those who earn this award become a part of a group of girls that make a difference in the world using their leadership skills and knowledge.

The highest award that a Girl Scout Junior can earn is the Girl Scout Bronze Award. The Bronze Award allows the girls to partner with each other to learn leadership skills, make a difference in their community, see how big differences are made by small actions, and discover new passions.

Before they earned the awards, the Girl Scouts researched issues they were passionate about, and then applied ways to make a difference in their communities.

Earning the Girl Scout Silver or Bronze Award is a wonderful accomplishment. These Girl Scouts are recipients of this award because of their dedication to and passion for making the world a better place. Beth Casey | Chief Executive Officer for the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council

Recipients of the Silver award include:

Alexa Bieri – Beckley, WV

Amiya Penn – Beckley, WV

Jamiyah Rogers – Beckley, WV

Lillian Meadows – Beckley, WV

Jasmine Arriola – Daniels, WV

Micah Lane – Lewisburg, WV

Jessalyn Desmond – White Sulphur Springs, WV

Jasmyne Tingler – Big Springs, WV

Julie Martin – Cross Lanes, WV

Emma O’Laughlin – Fairmont, WV

Arianna O’Neal – Hurricane, WV

Charlotte LoPinto-Ludas – Morgantown, WV

Lorelei Namsupak – Morgantown, WV

Mary Hager – Scott Depot, WV Mattie Nelson – St. Albans, WV

Anastasia Pauley – St. Albans, WV

Sophia Alvarez – St. Albans, WV

Diana Buxo – Chesapeake, OH

Samantha Mayo – Marietta, OH

Kelly Nicholas – Marietta, OH

Frances Ryckebosch – Marietta, OH

Josie Jeffery – Marietta, OH

Megan Barto – New Athens, OH

Annabea Bartyzel – St. Clairsville, OH

Ella Fulton – St. Clairsville, OH

Avery Meester – St. Clairsville, OH

Lina Stingle – St. Clairsville, OH

Annalyn Warner – Sycamore Valley, OH

Recipients of the Bronze Award include: