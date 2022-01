CRAB ORCHARD, WV (WVNS) — Glen View Road in the Crab Orchard area is closed due to a power pole in the road.

According to Raleigh County Dispatch, the call came in around 3:35 p.m. With the pole being down, dispatchers said power lines are the only things currently holding up a transformer.

It is unknown at this time what caused the power pole to fall.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area for the time. Anyone driving this route should expect delays.