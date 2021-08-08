Goetz, Papineau Begin Play in U.S. Amateur Golf Championship

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — More than 50 parents, grandparents, and others gathered outside the West Virginia State Capitol building Saturday morning calling for their freedom of choice on whether their children should wear masks in schools.

"We are here for parent choice," Loretta Hudson said. "If you choose that your child goes to school with a mask, hey I'm all for it. If you choose for your child not to go, that is our freedom, that's why we live in the good USA."