Gov. Justice announces $13.8 million in grant funding for water, sewer and broadband projects

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Department of Commerce Secretary Ed Gaunch, announced 17 grant awardees worth $13,844,958 in federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds for various water, sewer and broadband infrastructure projects across the state.

“The multiplier effect of that $13.8 million becomes lots and lots of dollars and so we’re really happy to be able to do this today,” Gov. Justice said. “It gives us the opportunity to make everyday life better for countless West Virginians in many ways.”

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) provides CDBG funds to West Virginia annually, according to officials. The Community Advancement and Development Division of the West Virginia Development Office typically manages these funds.

According to Gov. Justice’s statement, of the total amount, more than $11.1 million has been awarded for water and sewer projects in various counties and municipalities, which will benefit nearly 10,000 West Virginians.

Additionally, more than $2.7 million will go toward broadband projects, which will benefit a wide range of residents across nine counties, according to officials.

Wednesday’s grant presentation ceremony was held virtually through videoconferencing.

“I wish I could be there with you in person,” Gov. Justice said. “This is not the way West Virginians do stuff. We’re a handshaking, hugging community that is a loving community and I wish to goodness that I could be there with you because today is a celebration that we all love.”