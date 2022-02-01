Gov. Justice announces addition of two local schools to substance misuse prevention program

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – On Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 10 a.m., Gov. Jim Justice will announce the addition of Greenbrier East High School and Greenbrier West High School to WV GameChanger’s opioid and substance misuse prevention education program.

GameChanger is a student-powered substance misuse prevention movement connecting West Virginia students and the educators who care about them with the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation. The Foundation helps in building school environments which can prevent student opioid and other drug use before it starts. The Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation is an addiction advocacy and treatment organization formed in 2014 from the combination of two previously linked organizations with the same mission.

The program is the first of its kind and comes from a service agreement between WV GameChanger and the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation. 

Gov. Justice will be at the Greenbrier County Board of Education tomorrow at 10 A.M. to elaborate more on the announcement. Governor Justice’s announcement will be live streamed on the 59News website and Facebook page.

