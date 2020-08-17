Gov. Justice announces adjustments for color-coded system

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Gov. Jim Justice announced adjustments for the state’s color-coded system for reopening schools.

Justice made the announcement during his Monday, Aug. 17, press conference. He says the adjustments make the system better and more in sync with the Harvard Global model.

The map is based on a seven-day rolling average. The color-coding for will be as follows:

Green: 0-3 cases per 100,000 population

Yellow: 3-9 cases per 100,000 population

Orange: 10-24 cases per 100,000 population

Red: more than 25 cases per 100,000 population

Boone, Mingo, Lincoln and Taylor are currently coded orange. Logan remains in the red due to the county’s 243 active cases.

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Cabinet Secretary Bill J. Crouch said a new dashboard will be unveiled Tuesday with new items of information.

“We do listen and this new map will show that we’re trying to do what’s best for everyone and hopefully explain things better,” said Dr. Ayne Amjad, State Health Officer and Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health.

Justice says the map makes counties following guidelines clearer.