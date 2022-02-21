CHARLESTON, WV, (WVNS) – Gov. Jim Justice announced the approval of more than $8.3 million in Transportation Alternatives and Recreational Trails Program grants for 29 improvement projects in 21 counties across West Virginia today, February 21, 2022.

These grants are intended to help towns and cities improve their recreational trails, biking/walking paths, sidewalks, and more. The projects will do this both by improving what is already present in most areas, as well as building brand new infrastructure from scratch.

The program is made possible by the West Virginia DOT and funded by the Federal Highway Administration.

“This program will provide millions of dollars that is going to be put to work making our cities and towns easier to get around and making our beautiful park trails even more appealing and accessible to West Virginians of all abilities. These projects will also draw tourism and visitation to new destinations all throughout our state and the positive economic ripple effects will be off the charts.” Governor Jim Justice, (R-WV)

Governor Justice finished his announcement of the project by saying how proud he is of the project.

“I could not be more proud to make my recommendations for each of these deserving and exciting projects on behalf of these communities and the entire state,” Governor Jim Justice, (R-WV)

The approved projects in local Counties are as follows:

TRANSPORTATION ALTERNATIVES PROJECTS

Fayette County: Babcock State Park – $350,000.00 Babcock State Park Narrow Gauge Recreational Trail Phase 3 Construction and rehabilitation of existing trail in Babcock State Park.

Babcock State Park – $350,000.00 Babcock State Park Sewell Trail Phase 2 Construction of approximately 4.5 miles of trail connection between New River Gorge Trail System and Babcock Trail System.

Town of Ansted – $50,000.00 Rich Creek Road Sidewalk Improvements Design of sidewalk replacement along Rich Creek Road in Ansted.

Greenbrier County: City of Ronceverte – $474,000.00 Ronceverte Main Street Sidewalks Design and construction of approximately 2,000 linear feet of replacement sidewalk along Main Street in Ronceverte.

Mercer County: Mercer County Commission – $50,000.00 Mercer County Courthouse Sidewalk Project Design and construction of sidewalk replacement around the Mercer County Courthouse in Princeton.



RECREATIONAL TRAILS PROJECTS

Fayette County: Town of Ansted – $60,000.00 Hawks Nest Trail Trestle Improvements Design of the Hawks Nest Trail trestle improvements near Ansted.

Greenbrier County: Greenbrier River Trail Foundation Inc. – $150,000.00 Greenbrier River Trail Trailhead Improvement Construction of a new trailhead for the Greenbrier River Trail near Caldwell.

