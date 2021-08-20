All flags at State-owned facilities to fly at half-staff in honor of fallen Navy veteran from Princeton

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Friday afternoon, Governor Jim Justice ordered all flags at all State-owned facilities to fly at half-staff on Saturday, August 21, 2021.

The order comes in honor of fallen veteran, Navy Fire Controlman 1st Class Bernard Ramon Wimmer.

Wimmer, from Princeton, was assigned to the USS Oklahoma before it was attacked by Japanese planes during Pearl Harbor. A total of 429 crewmen, including Wimmer were killed in the attacks. Following his death, he was posthumously awarded a Purple Heart, the WWII Victory Medal, and the American Defense Medal for his service.

Today, Wimmer only has one living sibling, a sister who lives in Speedway, WV.