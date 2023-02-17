CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — When it comes to the response to the Ohio train derailment emergency, Governor Jim Justice (R-WV) says it is “all hands on deck.” But for now, he says the situation appears under control.

With East Palestine, Ohio, 240 miles from Charleston – and even closer to the northern panhandle – concerns about water and air contamination reaching West Virginia and beyond continues.

While trace chemicals from the accidents have shown up in some air and water samples, Justice and his staff say they are not anywhere near dangerous levels.

Still, the West Virginia DHHR, DEP and Homeland Security continue to keep in touch with each other and the equivalent federal agencies.

“There’s lots and lots of updates and if we get anything that seems the least bit alarming, you’ll hear immediately from me. But right now I think we are in great shape, and we are going to stay on top of it,” Gov. Jim Justice (R) West Virginia said.

“The public is rightly concerned about this issue. And we want everyone to know that we are coordinating closely with all of our state partners from the Department of Environmental Protection, and Emergency Management Divisions, to monitor the situation very closely,” Dr. Matt Christiansen, West Virginia Public Health Officer, said.

Now, the Justice administration says some trace chemicals were detected at air quality monitors in the Northern Panhandle, but not anywhere else in the state. The DEP says the levels detected are not dangerous.

Governor Justice says he is being updated often by his cabinet secretaries, and if something dangerous is detected the public will be notified ASAP.