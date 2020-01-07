Gov. Justice’s Attorney says Governor exonerated of any wrong-doing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Former Acting Attorney General George Terwilliger, a personal attorney who represents West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, say Gov. Justice and his family have been exonerated of any wrong-doing in a federal investigation. Last spring the Governor’s office and commerce department received federal subpoenas from the U.S. Department of Justice concerning the annual Military Tribute at the Greenbrier Golf Tournament held at the Greenbrier Resort, which is owned by the Justice family.

The inquiry was about a charity that runs the golf tournament. On Monday, an attorney for the Governor said the Justice Department told him the investigation was over and no one is accused of anything illegal or improper.

