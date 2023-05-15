ALDERSON, WV (WVNS)– Alderson’s well known Strawberry Festival is returning for a day of sweet fun.

On Saturday, May 27, 2023, Alderson’s Main Street will be filled with strawberry themed food and festivities, lasting from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will also be over 30 vendors for art and food near the Alderson Memorial Bridge, including the “Sweetest berries” being sold by Sunset Berry Farm. There will also be strawberry lemonade available on Main Street too!

Live music will also play a part of the festivities, with Lee Dean playing Elvis at 10 a.m. and Sinatra at 11:30 a.m., as well as the Goodson Boys at 1:30 p.m., all located at the gazebo at Alumni Park on the Monroe side of Alderson.

The Greenbrier side however, there will be pony rides and other family activities. The Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church will be having their annual yard sale and hotdog sale too from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Many of Alderson’s restaurants will have special menu items for the event, the restaurants include Ginny’s Goodbites, the Riverview Café, and Fruits of Labor Café. These restaurants will not just provide good food, but also a place to sit back and relax while the festivities take place.

Finally, just outside of Alderson on Flat Mountain, the Sunset Berry Farm will have activities all day long, and will give you the chance to pick your own sweet strawberries.

“We had such a great time last year and we are expecting to have even more vendors and fun this year. Please join us for strawberries and more!” Don Sutherland, President of Alderson Main Street

For all the sweet-tooths in the area, Alderson’s Strawberry Festival is a great opportunity to enjoy and celebrate the sweetness a West Virginia strawberry.