Grand Jury hands down indictment in murder of Riley Crossman

Video above from McCauley’s preliminary hearing in June, 2019.

MORGAN COUNTY, WV (WDVM) — A Grand Jury handed down an indictment against the man accused of killing 15-year-old Riley Crossman.

41-year-old Andrew McCauley is charged with first degree murder after Crossman’s body was found on May 16, 2019 in the 5500 block of Tuscarora Pike in Berkeley County. McCauley was identified as the boyfriend of Crossman’s mother when he was arrested.

Berkeley County Magistrate Richard Stephens found probable cause back on June 12, 2019.

This story will be updated.