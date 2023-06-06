SURVEYOR, WV (WVNS) — Officials with Raleigh County Parks and Recreation and Lake Stephens are happy to announce the opening of a Disc Golf course at Lake Stephens overlook.

A ribbon cutting will help officiate the event of the new course and will be held on Friday, June 9, 2023 at 1:00 P.M. at Lake Stephens Overlook located at 1400 Lake Stephens Rd., Surveyor, WV 25932.

Lake Stephens Disc Golf course consists of 18 holes and was designed by Ryan Shumate. The course comes equipped with two tee pads per hole and alternative basket placements ready for when the course needs a fresh layout.

The event is open to the public. For more information visit raleighcountyparks.org, call 304-934-5323, or email parksandrec@raleighcounty.com.



