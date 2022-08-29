TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — On Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 11:00 A.M., Congressman Morgan Griffith will join officials from Tazewell County, members of the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors, and members of the Tazewell County School Board to officially open the Tazewell County Robotics Welding Center located at the Tazewell County Career and Technical Center.

This center will assist in addressing the need for skilled welders in the community. All program costs were paid from a grant from the U.S. Department of Labor, Employment and Training Administration who generously contributed an amount of $1,443,900 to make this center a reality.

This official opening is open to the media.

For more information on this event and the Tazewell County Career and Technical Center, please contact AJ Robinson, Director of Communications at 276-245-6194, or at his email, aj.robinson@tazewellcounty.org.