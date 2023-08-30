PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A day after the Mercer County Animal Shelter announced they were under a ‘Code Red’ status, a local supermarket chain has stepped in to help.

According to a post on the animal shelter’s Facebook page, Grant’s Supermarket has repotedly agreed to pay all pet adoption fees at the Mercer County Animal Shelter through Saturday, September 9, 2023. Along with paying adoption fees, those who adopt an animal will also receive a voucher for free dog or cat food.

This most recent code red status comes after more than 60 animals were adopted from the shelter amid possible euthanasia in July.

They’re currently housing small dogs, big dogs, puppies, cats, and kittens.

So, head out to the Mercer County Animal Shelter for your next furry cuddle buddy.