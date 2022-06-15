LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Earlier today, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, West Virginia Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced $28.8 million for eight different Head Start and Early Head Start programs across the state.

One local program run through the Greenbrier County Board of Education received $1,185,213 in funding. All funds announced were made possible through the U.S. Department of Health of Human Resources (HHS).

According to the HHS, Head Start programs are aimed at getting young children from lower income families ready for different stages of education. Educational tools and services can be provided through centers, family child care, and in the personal home of the child.

“Every child in West Virginia deserves access to a quality education, no matter their background or where they live in our great state. Head Start and Early Head Start provide children with the skills and foundation they need for a bright future, and I am pleased HHS is investing in these eight programs to support our students across the Mountain State. As a long-time supporter of Head Start programs and a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for funding to support educational opportunities for all West Virginia children.” WV Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV)

“Increasing access to educational resources in West Virginia is a direct investment into the future of our children, as well as the overall future of our state. That’s why it’s incredibly important that we prepare our children to face the challenges of tomorrow by giving them the tools they need to overcome adversity and be successful. I will continue to advocate for the support we need to bolster the education of children in the Mountain State.” WV Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV)

A breakdown of programs receiving part of the $28,896,352 are listed below: