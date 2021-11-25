Greenbrier County business holds Day of Giving Back

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — An annual tradition of community service continued November 25, 2021 in Fairlea.

After taking a year off because of the COVID-19 pandemic, When Pigs Fly Barbeque’s Annual Day of Giving Back returned in full swing to provide Thanksgiving meals to anyone in need. Manager and Co-Owner Kellen Leef said she started the tradition eight years ago to help people feel less alone on a holiday traditionally spent with family.

“We try to reach people who are alone for Thanksgiving, we want everyone to have a good holiday, and you know its hard to be alone on what is billed as the big family holiday,” Leef said.

Since its first year, the initiative expanded to include dozens of volunteers. Jane Deolloqui is a second-year volunteer who said she started volunteering because of the work she used to do with her daughter with soup kitchens in Charleston.

“When Kellen and Mike started this I thought oh my gosh I get to do this again and there are people that need to have a good hot meal and people that don’t but it is just everybody coming together and helping serve,” Deolloqui said.

As the holiday season starts in full swing, Leef said she wants the community to realize how small good deeds can make someone else’s day.

“Just take a minute to think about somebody who does not have somebody else and just visit them, pay it forward is a wonderful thing to do,” Leef said.