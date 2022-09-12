LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — If you have been driving through downtown Lewisburg, you may have noticed the significant progress on the renovations at the Greenbrier County Courthouse.

The County Commission says they hope to have the new wing of the courthouse open and in use by December of this year.

The project has taken longer than anticipated because of supply chain shortages that made air conditioning infrastructure much harder to find.

The commissioners will meet with the contractor about the project on Tuesday, September 12th, 2022 after the County Commission meeting.