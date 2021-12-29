Greenbrier County Department of Homeland Security & Emergency Management is hiring

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – The Greenbrier County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management is accepting resumes and applications for a full-time 911 Center Emergency Telecommunicator (911 Dispatcher).

The responsibilities of the Emergency Telecommunicator (911 Dispatcher) involve communication between the caller and the first responder and/or public safety agencies like police, fire, and rescue.

According to Department Director, Mike Honaker, the responsibilities of the dispatcher include using multiple communications and technology platforms, the WEAPONS System, the National Criminal Information System, and other I.T. systems and platforms.

Employees considered for employment by the Greenbrier County 911 Center must pass a background check, which includes having a satisfactory driving record. Applicants must also possess a valid driver’s license, and agree to sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement related to protecting secret or sensitive information and material.

Once the resume is received, an application will be sent for completion by the applicant. All resumes and agency applications must be received by the close of business on Thursday, February 1, 2022.

Those interested in applying for the position can submit a resume online to mbaker@greenbrier911.net. To learn more about the agency and work environment, visit the agency website at the following:http://www.greenbriercountyhsem.org/