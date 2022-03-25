RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) – If you’re looking for take-home COVID tests you may want to try the Greenbrier County Health Department.

The health department received 250 take-home test kits through a rural health disparity grant.

People who need take-home tests can go to the Greenbrier County Health Department to pick them up, but tests can also be provided for people who are physically unable to make it to the health department.

“If they’re not physically able to come get a test kit, through that same grant, Greenbrier County Emergency Ambulance is doing home tests. So they will come to your home and test you if you need that,” said Health Department Administrator Nikki Dolan.

Right now the health department is limiting supplies to two take-home tests per household. Supplies are limited and on a first come first serve basis.

You do not have to live in Greenbrier County to get a test.