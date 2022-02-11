LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Greenbrier County Schools, with the help of Greenbrier County Health Department, announced they will be hosting two vaccine clinics for students, staff and their families.

Two dates and locations have been decided. The first will be Tuesday, February 15, 2022, from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Eastern Greenbrier Middle School in the auxiliary gym. The second announced date is Tuesday, February 22, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Western Greenbrier Middle School in their stage area.

No appointment is necessary. The vaccines administered are Pfizer and Moderna and boosters will also be offered. For more information visit Greenbrier County Schools official website.