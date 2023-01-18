GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department is searching for Bobby Bennett Jr. in regards to an active investigation.

On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department made a Facebook post in reference to the whereabouts of Bobby Bennett Jr. Deputy Shane Peacock said he would like to speak to Mr. Bennett in reference to an active investigation he is conducting on the Western End of Greenbrier County.

Bobby Bennett Jr.

If you happen to know where he is, contact the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department at (304) 647-6634.