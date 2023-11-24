LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — A new scam is going around Greenbrier County and local law enforcement is warning residents to be cautious.

The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office recently posted a scam warning to their Facebook page. They warned residents of scammers who are calling and saying they are members with the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office while also using names of current and former employees.

Throughout the phone calls, scammers are requesting money and saying arrest warrants were issued or court dates were missed. The scammers go on to threaten arrest if the money is not paid.

We assure you that you WILL NOT receive a call of this type from legitimate members of the Sheriff’s Office. We will never contact you requesting payment be made to us or you’ll be arrested. Do not fall for this scam! Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office | Facebook

The Sheriff’s Office advises anyone who receives this call to not provide any personal information and hang up immediately.