Greenbrier East High School hosts inaugural door decorating contest

FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) — Students and staff at Greenbrier East High School got the chance to fill the halls with Christmas spirit this week.

The school held the very first holiday door decorating contest. Members of the Greenbrier County Board of Education judged the doors and helped pick three grand prize winners.

The idea for the contest came from one teacher who said he wanted to help brighten the students time at school after a difficult two years.

“I have seen more smiling faces in the last week and a half than I have in the entire year,” Jon Madera, Special Education Teacher, said. “I mean, that is the honest truth.”

Madara said the school community came together to make the event fun and meaningful for the students. He said he hopes the success of the contest this year means they will hopefully hold the contest again next year.