LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – The Greenbrier Humane Society is at critical capacity after a major influx of cats and kittens.

Office manager Nikita Honaker told 59News the humane society has no cages to store any more cats and kittens, and they need help from the public to find new homes for these animals. She said many of the kittens are ready to be adopted right away.

“Kitten season has definitely hit us. We probably have over 75 cats and kittens with us. Not all available, some may be sick, some are nursing moms with kittens on them, some are just now hitting weight to be altered to become available to be adopted. But we also have plenty that are ready to go home,” Honaker told 59News.

The humane society is requesting donations for more crates and cages while they try to get their cat population back under control.