LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The Greenbrier Valley Airport recently announced plans for the Runway Rehabilitation Project.

The Greenbrier Valley Airport will be closed temporarily at night from September 12, 2023 to September 16, 2023 for preparations and from September 17, 2023 to September 23, 2023, will have total runway closures as a part of a renovation initiative.

The possible inconvenience of these closures for the public is recognized by airport authorities. The airport authorities realize this and thanks the public for their understanding and support as they work on this project that will help the sustainability and safety of the airport.

Due to these closures, it is recommended that anyone traveling plan accordingly. Verify any possibilities for schedule adjustments or other flight plans. The Greenbrier Valley Airport is working with Contour Airlines to create as few disturbances as possible and to keep passengers informed and up-to-date.

More information and updates about the Runway Rehabilitation Project can be found here or by contacting the Airport Director at 304-645-3961 ext. 223.