LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — On Tuesday, November 28, 2023, the Greenbrier Valley Airport received a $5 million check from Governor Jim Justice to be used for a terminal rehabilitation and runway renovation.

Terminal rehabilitation will enable the airport to make the gate spaces larger, and also expand their airline services, and the runway changes will allow the airport to completely resurface the 150-foot-wide runway, increase the visibility with additional LED lights, and improve the road’s grading, in addition to other changes.

I wholeheartedly believe that airports are the heartbeat of our state. We will tirelessly support these crucial hubs, knowing they are important to our economy and communities, and this region has a goldmine of potential. We are determined to seize that potential with these improvements, as it signals our dedication to ensuring West Virginia not only thrives but soars into a promising future. Governor Jim Justice

The airport has also dealt with crosswind difficulties, and the changes will help accommodate large commercial and military planes at the airport.

$1 million for the airport terminal changes came from the West Virginia Department of Transportation’s 2024 budget, and the other $4 million is from a non-federal match fund specifically for runway renovation.