MAXWELTON, WV (WVNS) — Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company is debuting their new beer: Ninkasi Saison in collaboration with the Pink Boots Society, an organization that works to encourage more women to join the brewing industry through training and education.

The beer was made by all of the women who work at the brewery along with family members, friends and other women in the brewing community.

“It was a very educational day, we had a lot of people who had not brewed on our system, let alone brewed at all so it was very much taking them through every process that comes with small batch brewing and teaching them the science behind it,” brewer Candyce Kirk said.

The new beer is the first in the company’s Pathfinder series recognizing people who have paved the way for others and created more inclusive environments. Brewing is a male-dominated industry with men outnumbering women three to one, something Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company and the Pink Boot Society are looking to change.

Despite the challenges in the industry, for Kirk, this fundraiser goes beyond the brew.

“Just knowing that I, and the other women here, are changing the views that everyone has when it comes to it, it just makes me feel really good, it hits the spot, it hits home for me,” Kirk said.

A portion of the proceeds from Ninkasi Saison’s sales will go to the Pink Boot Society.

The new beer will debut at Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company March 10, 2022 with a celebration beginning at 6:00 p.m.