GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Hanukkah is still being celebrated in the Mountain State, and even though the holiday is beautiful and bright, there are still some preventative measures that can be taken to fully enjoy the holiday.

Like with every holiday, safety is always a number one priority. The following are tips to keep you and your loved ones safe during the Festival of Lights.

When it comes to lighting your Menorah or Hanukkiah, remember there are a few things to keep in mind:

Menorahs made from non-flammable materials should only be used. There may be some homemade menorahs that your kids or other family members may have made, but they should only be displayed for ornamental purposes as they may be flammable and not usable for the holiday.

Never walk around with a lit menorah. There is always a potential to drop it and cause a house fire. Instead, keep it on a hard, sturdy surface such as glass, metal, or marble.

Always keep matches out of reach. Keep your Menorah at a safe distance for the whole family to enjoy. Never keep matches or lighters out as children may be able to reach these in plain distance.

Never leave a menorah unattended. If it is lit, there should always be some supervision to ensure there is not an accident.

Place your menorah out of pets reach as well. Sometimes animals become intrigued and like to investigate something new, so keep the menorah at a height where your furry friends can not reach it.

Remember to decorate with care. Sometimes people like to decorate their menorahs, which is fine, but remember to use non-flammable materials and make sure it does not disrupt the menorah.

Always place your menorah in a secluded area. Your menorah should be out of the way of heavy traffic flow within the home to avoid an accident like knocking it over. Also, keep the menorah away from flammable materials such as curtains.

When it comes to cooking on Hanukkah, there are always some type of safety measures that have to be placed:

Be very careful when cooking with oil. Oil can lead to pretty bad burns if not utilized properly. Consider creating a three or four foot “safety zone” to protect children while frying foods such as latkes or sufganiyot.

Consider what kind of fryer you may be using. One that is thermostat controlled can greatly reduce the risk of any fire that could occur while cooking.

Remember to keep your stove clean and free of clutter. This will greatly reduce the risk of fire, and you will know where everything is kept for easy clean up and organization.

If an oil fire does occur, never throw water on it. It will not extinguish the fire, but instead will cause the fire to spread and make the situation worse.

When cooking, make sure your pan handles do not stick out from your stove or over an open flame. This can lead to unwanted accidents.

Always remember to turn off your stove and let everything cool down when finished cooking. This will ensure no burns or other unwanted accidents.

If a fire does happen, remember to get out of the house, stay out, and call your local fire department or emergency hotline such as 911. Always keep you and your loved ones safe.

If these safety measures are put in place, you and your family should end up having a meaningful, pleasant, and safe Hanukkah celebration.