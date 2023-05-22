FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — The Junior Appalachian Musicians program is coming to West Virginia and is seeking assistance from the public to help bring it into the community.

Cody Bauer, the Field Office Coordinator for Junior Appalachian Musicians wants to connect with community art centers, churches, 4-H, and more that are interested in partnering to make a JAM program happen.

JAM was founded over 20 years ago in Alleghany County, North Carolina, and the program has expanded to reach more than 50 communities in VA, NC, SC and TN. The JAM program is preserving Appalachian music and culture, through after school music programs for kids.

Free instruments will be provided along with affordable group lessons and performance opportunities. There is also opportunities for part-time employment for teaching artists and much more.

For more information, please contact Cody@Jamkids.org and visit the website Jamkids.org for more updates.