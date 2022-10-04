BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – 13 free tire collection events are being hosted in your area for the months of October and November by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (WVDEP) Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) is hosting.

Certain counties are offering ongoing tire collection events. These include:

Fayette County: Suspended until further notice

Greenbrier County: Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Greenbrier County Landfill

Mercer County: The first (1st) Friday of each month from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mercer County Landfill

Monroe County: The second (2nd) Wednesday of each month from 9 a.m. to noon at the Monroe County Recycling Center

Pocahontas County: Call Pocahontas County Landfill at 304-799-4199 for more information

Summers County: The last Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Old Safe and Sound Security Systems located at 2128 State Highway 3

Wyoming County: The first (1st) Tuesday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Wyoming County Landfill

There is also one November event:

Greenbrier County: Tuesday, November 2 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the National Guard Armory in Rainelle

Individuals can dispose of up to 10 tires per person. The tires must be off the rims and only car and light truck tires will be accepted. The WVDEP requests that individuals stay in their vehicles when dropping off tires.

The tire collection event calendar and updates can be found on the WVDEP website.