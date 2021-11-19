Hilltop Coffee holds ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate one-year anniversary

CRAB ORCHARD, WV (WVNS) – Hilltop Coffee celebrated it’s one-year anniversary with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, November 19, 2021.

The café never held a formal ribbon cutting when it opened last year, but celebrated a successful first year of business at 1404 Robert C. Byrd Dr.

“I grew up in this community, not 500 yards from where we’re standing,” said owner B.K. Vaught. “To come back here and be able to build this and see our friends come in every day has really been spectacular.”

Vaught, a neurologist whose practice is in the same building, said he would often look out at the open space in the lobby and think “what a perfect place for a coffee shop.”

Vaught also told 59 News that Hilltop Coffee is planning to expand. They are adding a mobile trailer so that they can cater events and serve coffee on the go, and hope to add a second location in Oak Hill in the next year.