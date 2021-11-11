Hinton hosts ceremony to honor veterans in Summers County

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — The streets of Hinton were lined with American flags and banners honoring former service members. Members of the community gathered together in the Summers County Memorial Building to share stories, meet other veterans, and honor residents of the county who have served in the military.

State Senator Jack Woodrum hosted the event, and even played Taps on the trumpet to honor those who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

“Summers county has a long tradition that we’ve had veterans that have served through all of our major conflicts,” said Woodrum. “We’ve lost several people here out of the community that have been killed in action and that resonates with the folks here locally.”

The ceremony also included an honorary wreath laying, a moving prayer, and a few songs honoring America.