PENCE SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — Hinton’s 2nd Saturdays is coming back with the 7th Annual Color the River Float on Saturday, June 10, 2023!

This year’s event is located at 90 Steel Driving Ln, Pence Springs, WV 24962. This year is special due to the fact of the Pence Springs Bridge being used for the beginning of the event and will be floating to the Talcott Bridge Take Out.

Registration begins at 9:00 A.M. Floats must be ready to go. The hope is to get everyone in by 12:00 P.M. This float will last around 3 hours depending on the level of the river.

T-shirts will be available for sale for $20 and donations are also welcomed. All proceeds will go towards the Color the River Cancer Fund.

For more updates, please follow Hinton 2nd Saturdays ‘Color the River’ Facebook page.