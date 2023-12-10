HINTON, WV (WVNS)– The city of Hinton celebrated another Christmas season with an art and cookie walk!

Not even some rain could stop Hinton’s Hometown Christmas Art Walk from being a huge hit. Community members walked from business to business, collecting delicious cookies at each location and experiencing the local art talent all at once.

One Beckley artist, Brennah Staunton, said, “I’m setting up for this walk of art as a vendor, and so as a visual artist, I have things like portraits, still-life paintings, prints, and a couple business cards for people who see it and are inspired by it or are interested in wanting something more unique or personal for them.”

The first stop on the cookie walk was Christmas cookie decorating and making your own ornaments for free.

“It’s welcome to everyone,” said Staunton. “People tell me all the time they can’t draw a stick figure, but it really isn’t about how artistic you are, it’s more so about having fun and getting to know people.”

Each participating location was marked with a sign so people could easily follow the cookie trail and collect their sweets in a tin can. On top of delicious cookies, Santa was out and about greeting people with free candy and hot chocolate over at the Hinton Railroad Museum.

“Oh, we just love it,” said Railroad Santa. “We have it every year, it’s just so lovely, the greatest artisans around the area come down and showcase and sell their goods.”

Another special guest was the patriot pup at the library, hanging out with all the other authors showcasing their children’s books. Other highlights were the mini-photo session at city park with Faith Mullins photography, the church walk and the walkway of lights.