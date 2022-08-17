FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS)–The State Fair of West Virginia isn’t complete without the necessary help from local workers.

Before the fair comes to town they have less than ten workers. The number during the fair skyrockets up to 200.

Kelly Collins, the CEO of the State Fair of West Virginia said the economic impact helps locals right here in the community.

“That’s a lot of employees and that’s a really good payroll that we’re putting back into the State of West Virginia and a lot of folks that need that extra cash before they go back for the school year or even for the holidays,” Collins said.

Collins added they even recruit local high school student volunteers who help assist with parking and cleaning up trash around the venue.