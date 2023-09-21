BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The Historic Black Knight Municipal Park is now home to a very special sign.

The signage offers a memorial to Ernest Earl Chilson.

The new sign will be the 30th that the Raleigh County Historical Society has placed around the community. Chilson was also a noted community leader, creating the posh Black Knight Country Club, and the Raleigh Mining Institute.

Merle Cole of the The Raleigh County Historical Society spoke about Chilson’s legacy.

“The man we are commemorating, was the president of Raleigh Mine and Coke, made these mines around here the most productive for many, many years,” said Cole.

Funding for the signage was provided by the National Coal Heritage Area Authority and the City of Beckley. Cole encourages community who is interested in preserving the history of Raleigh County, to reach out to a current member of the society.