FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) – The State Fairgrounds will host its annual holiday farmers market this weekend.

Local artisans, butchers, clothiers and many more will be selling some of the most unique, locally-made treasures you’ll find anywhere in the state this weekend.

Lisa and Sandy Carter of Blue Moon Bagels said if you are looking to blow someone away with a one-of-a-kind holiday gift this year, the holiday market is the perfect place to find it.

“It’s a great place for Christmas gifts. For Christmas shopping out of the ordinary. Instead of going to the big box stores, come on down here and you’ll find more than you might think,” said Sandy.

“And it’s people that have made it themselves or locally made,” added Lisa.

The holiday market takes place Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the Gus Douglass Annex of the West Virginia Building. They will have biscuits and gravy, and plenty of other great food, and they are even expecting an appearance from Santa Claus himself.