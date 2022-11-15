BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — On Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 2:00 P.M., Mercer Nursing & Rehabilitation Center will host a Thanksgiving Day-themed parade.

The parade, located at 1275 Southview Drive in Bluefield, West Virginia will kick off the holiday season with participants from local schools, health organizations, and loved ones of residents. Special guests will be included as well, such as the local sheriff, fire department and high school band. Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus will also be making special appearances.

“Our team works hard to make the holiday season a special time for residents, and we can’t wait to kick off all of our upcoming activities with this exciting and unique parade. We’re proud to be a part of the Bluefield community and look forward to having so many local organizations and figures participate in making this a joyful experience for our friends and loved ones here,” said Mercer Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (NRC) Executive Director LeeAnn Fink.

For more information, please contact Social Media & Communications Manager Jennifer Gardner at 304-991-7614 or at her email jgardner@amfmwv.com.