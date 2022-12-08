DANIELS, WV (WVNS) – With lots of folks making major purchases around the holiday season, many people are tightening their purse strings in other areas. But that can be hard on those whose income depends on tips.

Servers, bartenders, delivery drivers and many more depend on tips as their primary form of income.

Mallory Mann is a server at The Dish Cafe in Raleigh County and she estimates tips make up 97 percent of her income.

“I think during the holidays our volume is pretty unpredictable. So that in and of itself kind of makes our income unpredictable as well,” Mann told 59News.

Mann says it’s important to remember when you go out to eat this holiday season, restaurant workers are taking time away from their own families to help serve your meal.