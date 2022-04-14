MOUNT HOPE, WV (WVNS)– Hometown Subaru gave back to help the community and made two significant donations to local organizations.

The dealership donated $7,667 to The Safe Haven Campaign, which helps women struggling with drug addiction, as well as provides support for foster parents. Another $6,667 dollars was donated to the Humane Society of Raleigh County.

Both organizations said the donations are a massive help to their current projects.

“We have just acquired some land and we are hoping to break ground this year to open up a facility to help women who are battling and to be able to offer a faith-based opportunity in recovery,” said Safe Haven Campaign Operations Director Michelle Farr.

“We’re going to use that money to go towards building the Delaney Wykle Animal Wellness Center. That’s going to be a veterinary clinic on the grounds of the animal shelter,” said Alexis Johnston of the Raleigh County Humane Society. “So not only will it reduce costs for us and let us get in more appointments faster, meaning we can help more animals, but we’ll also be able to provide low-cost spay and neuter and vaccinations.”

The donations were part of Subaru’s Share The Love event, a fundraiser in which people who buy a Subaru can choose to donate a portion of the sale of their car to a local or national charity.